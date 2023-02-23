A man from Debrecen robbed an elderly victim

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the local man who attacked and robbed his victim in broad daylight for the more serious crime of robbery and other crimes.

According to the indictment, on October 10, 2020, at 10:50 a.m., the perpetrator was walking in a housing estate near downtown Debrecen when he overtook the victim, who was walking with crutches due to his health condition.

The man wanted to get the 71-year-old woman’s valuables, so he pushed and attacked her. The woman fell to the ground, and the accused took advantage of her defenseless position and took the wallet out of her bag, then left in a hurry. He looked through the stolen wallet nearby, put away the 27,000 forints in cash, and threw away the wallet together with the documents.

As a result of the perpetrator’s abuse, the victim suffered bruised injuries that healed within eight days. She got her wallet back together with the documents, and after the man’s arrest, the police confiscated nearly seven thousand forints from the stolen money. During the investigation by the Debrecen police, the victim requested payment of the unreimbursed damages.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man under arrest, who has repeatedly relapsed, of the more serious crime of robbery and the misdemeanor of abusing a cash-substitute payment instrument. In his indictment, he proposed that the Debrecen Magistrate’s Court sentence the man to prison and the additional penalty of disqualification from public affairs, and also order him to compensate the victim for his damages.

In its indictment, the district prosecutor’s office also made a moderate proposal, according to which, if the perpetrator admits to his actions at the preliminary session of the district court and waives his right to a trial, the court should impose a prison sentence of 10 years and 6 months and prohibit him from practicing public affairs for 11 years.

ugyeszseg.hu