EFSA: alternatives to cages recommended to improve broiler and hen welfare

To improve the welfare of farmed broiler chickens and laying hens, EFSA’s scientists recommend avoiding the practice of mutilation, feed restriction and the use of cages. Two scientific opinions published today include advice on space, the density of animals, lighting, dust, noise, litter and structures such as elevated platforms.

Our experts assessed the husbandry systems used in the European Union for broiler chickens and laying hens and identified hazards to which the birds are exposed and the associated consequences for their welfare. They described ways to assess the birds’ welfare based on animal responses and proposed ways to prevent or mitigate the negative welfare consequences that they identified. The two assessments cover the entire production cycle from breeding and raising young birds to farming broilers and laying hens. Our scientists also addressed specific questions that were brought forward by the European Citizen’s Initiative ‘End the Cage Age’.