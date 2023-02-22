A horror scene was recorded on a stretch of road in Debrecen

A truck almost ran over a car trying to make a turn in Debrecen, on the exit section of road 33 – as can be seen in the video shared by the Budapest Motorists’ Association.



Two similar scenes were shared on the popular YouTube channel, in both cases the drivers were able to ignore the camera car and push it off the road to change lanes, almost causing an accident.

In the first case recorded in Debrecen, the truck driver easily solved the situation by abusing the dimensions of the vehicle. In addition, the matter did not even have a special history, as you could see in the video.

“After a parallel turn, a truck changes lanes, pulls the steering wheel at me”

– wrote the reader of the portal.

debreceninap.hu