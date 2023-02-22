University students from Debrecen organize a torchlight procession

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on University students from Debrecen organize a torchlight procession

True to tradition, the torchlight parade will be held again this year, within the framework of which program all graduating students of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Government and Law will symbolically say goodbye to the city and the University of Debrecen, and also the instructors of the faculty – read the Facebook event.

DKV Zrt. informs passengers that the torchlight procession also affects public transport.

The procession goes along the route Déri tér – Bethlen utca – Egyetem súgarút – Egyetem tér.

During the parade, there may be a delay of a few minutes in the bus and tram services operating on the affected route.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

University students from Debrecen organize a torchlight procession

Bácsi Éva

Attila Vad, a researcher at the University of Debrecen, became the Ecological Farmer of the Year

Bácsi Éva

Master’s degree in electrical engineering in the most modern industrial environment at the University of Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *