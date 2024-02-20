IEAS Film Club: Larry

This week organizers are screening Larry (dir. Szilárd Bernáth, 2022). It is also a special occasion, as this screening is within the framework of the Hungarian University Film Award.

Short description of the movie: It tells the story of Adam who lives in isolation due to his stuttering, and hip-hop is the only way he can get rid of his speech impediment.

As usual, organizers are screening the film from 6:00 pm in Studio 111, and after the film, they will host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

Program: IEAS Film Club on Tuesday (February 20th), 6:00 pm, Studio 111, Main Building.

The language of the event is English.