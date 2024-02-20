The ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Hungary visited the University of Debrecen

The ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Hungary advocates scientific and training cooperation between the University of Debrecen and the higher education institutions of his country. Guillermo Vázquez Moreno also visited the institution’s Industrial Park on Vezér Street.



Guillermo Vázquez Moreno, who visited the University of Debrecen for the first time, and his colleague from the Caribbean island nation, were welcomed on Friday by General Vice-Chancellor Károly Pető and Coordination and Strategy Director Okszána Kiszil, as well as László Pósán, professor of the Department of Universal History of the Faculty of Arts’ Institute of History, who as chairman of the Cultural Committee of the Hungarian Parliament previously discussed the possibilities of scientific cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador spoke highly of the University of Debrecen’s multidisciplinarity, its uniquely broad training portfolio, its international network, as well as its practical research results and directions that are coordinated with industrial needs.

I have been planning this visit for a long time, as your institution is of particular importance in the region. And as an ambassador, my task is to open a path between the advanced institutions of my country and the leading Hungarian universities, especially in the field of biotechnology and medicine, which is also extremely advanced in Cuba, we are looking for cooperation opportunities

– said Guillermo Vázquez Moreno.

After getting to know the comprehensive research and infrastructure system of the University of Debrecen, in addition to biotechnology and medicine, the development of vaccines, agriculture, renewable energy and artificial intelligence were also discussed as possible areas between the parties.

As the first concrete step of the cooperation, the diplomat indicated that a Cuban delegation of biotechnology specialists will arrive in Hungary in March, and according to the plans, they will also visit the University of Debrecen.

In addition to the research partnership, the ambassador also advocated the training of Cuban students, which the Stipendium Hungaricum now provides an opportunity for. In this regard, the university leaders emphasized that Cuban students can also participate in doctoral training through the program.

After the meeting in the Main Building, Guillermo Vázquez Moreno also visited the university’s Industrial Park on Vezér Street.

