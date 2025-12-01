University of Debrecen showcases 30 award-winning nature photos in new exhibition

As part of the Month of Science, the University of Debrecen University and National Library (DEENK) announced a nature photography competition. The aim of the call was to present the diversity and hidden beauty of the world around us through the eyes of photographers. The best works were awarded.

The competition announced by DEENK primarily awaited submissions from former and current students, lecturers, and members of the University of Debrecen community, but anyone could enter regardless of age, profession, or photographic experience.

The jury had to select thirty works from nearly 400 submissions by more than seventy photographers. These will decorate the community space called Sziget in the near future. The results were announced on November 27, and the exhibition of the most beautiful and expressive photographs was opened at the same time.

At the exhibition opening, Judit Fazekas-Paragh, Head of DEENK’s Research Support Department, emphasized that photography makes research more accurate, transparent, open, and people-centered.

“These images help us understand the world, and that is why we are pleased that the photo competition conveys not only aesthetic value but also a scientific perspective. It shows that observing, recording, and understanding the world can be both artistic and scientific activities,” she added.

Afterwards, the jury members praised the works they considered the best. Levente Vigh, photographer and videographer of MODEM Modern and Contemporary Art Centre, awarded Ritual Shrouded in Fog by Zoltán Rokonál Jr. In addition to the prize, the winner also received a double ticket to any exhibition at MODEM.

Sándor Bódi, photojournalist at the University of Debrecen’s M. Tóth Ildikó Press Center, recognized Bubble by Mátyás Benedek Takács. The third jury member, Balázs Bor, IT librarian at DEENK, awarded the special prize to Tibor Nagy for his work Csonkatemplom.

The professional jury prize went to The Night Hunter by Sándor Tamás Tripó, while the audience award was given to Ákos Szabó for his photograph On the Path of the Last Rays.

Submissions arrived not only from Debrecen but also from Szolnok and Tiszalök, and it is especially noteworthy that one of the award-winners, Tibor Nagy, graduated from the Faculty of Science as a chemistry major 48 years ago. He said he was delighted that his work was selected for the exhibition and even received an award.

The exhibition of thirty photographs will adorn the walls of A Sziget until April 2026.

(unideb.hu)