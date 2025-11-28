László Papp and Levente Magyar at the official opening of the EcoPro BM Hungary plant in Debrecen

The city of Debrecen has reached another significant industrial milestone: EcoPro BM Hungary’s newest European cathode material factory was officially inaugurated, a strategic investment for both the city and Hungary. At the ceremony, mayor László Papp and Levente Magyar, who serves as a State Secretary at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, welcomed the participants, highlighting the plant’s role in promoting electromobility and sustainable industry.

Mayor László Papp emphasized that Debrecen does not merely follow global technological changes but actively shapes them. “Our common goal is for the Debrecen plant to operate according to the highest safety and environmental standards expected by the public. The spread of electric mobility is unstoppable, and Debrecen is ready to play a leading role in this future industry,” he stated.

The mayor also highlighted the plant’s impact on knowledge, technology, and job creation. EcoPro BM Hungary’s activities encourage collaboration with research institutions, the launch of new training programs, and the development of young professionals, while contributing to the long-term economic stability of the city.

Levente Magyar, who serves as a State Secretary at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, highlighted the importance of Hungarian–Korean economic relations. “Today, direct flights already connect our capitals, and the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow in Europe. Data from the first nine months show that 100,000 electric cars were sold, a 25% increase compared to the same period last year. Therefore, Debrecen has become a strategic investment hub capable of serving a significant part of the European market,” he noted.

The plant’s full capacity will be able to produce batteries for 1.3 million cars annually, covering a large portion of the European electric vehicle market. Levente Magyar stressed that the investment opens new perspectives for Hungarian industry and strengthens Hungary’s global position in electromobility.

During the ceremony, commemorative plaques were awarded to individuals who made outstanding contributions to the realization of the plant. The event concluded with a spectacular opening performance symbolizing the start of production, with participants collectively initiating the ceremonial launch.

The opening of the EcoPro BM Hungary plant in Debrecen is not only an industrial event but a strategic step for Hungary and Europe in the field of electric vehicles and sustainable technologies. Debrecen continues to strengthen its position on the global industrial and technological map.