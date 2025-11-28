The first Advent weekend is coming to Debrecen – programs

In Debrecen, the most intimate time of the year has arrived again: when the light slowly returns and fills the city squares with radiance. As Magda Szabó writes: “…each of us receives some of its light,” and during these days it is truly felt that the light of community, hope, and celebration connects everyone.

Kossuth Square, Dósa Nádor Square, and the Old Town Hall Courtyard will once again be dressed in festive splendor, where visitors can encounter little wonders: melodies, light shows, intimate moments, and uplifting communal experiences await anyone looking to pause amid the hectic holiday preparations.

Full program until Christmas >>

NOVEMBER 28 – FRIDAY

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square

17:00–17:40 – Triolett Advent Program

18:00–18:40 – Concert by Kitti Péter and Marcell Horváth

Fairy Tale Town – Dósa Nádor Square

9:00–12:00 – Joint Christmas tree decoration for kindergarteners and nursery children

16:30–16:50 – Sonivius Vappae Band

Advent Fair

16:00–17:00 – Sonivius Vappae Band

Old Town Hall Courtyard – Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience

17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience

The venue will be transformed into an intimate, festive space where visitors can pause for a moment and experience the silence, peace, and depth of Advent.

The Debrecen ice rink in front of the Great Church has also opened – prices and opening hours >>

NOVEMBER 29 – SATURDAY

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square

17:00–17:40 – Bokros Band

18:00–18:40 – Fruzsi Erdős

Fairy Tale Town – Dósa Nádor Square

17:00–17:40 – Lituus Brass Ensemble

Advent Fair

16:00–17:00 – Costumed dancers of LESZ DANCE Dance and Sports Association

Old Town Hall Courtyard – Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience

17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience

The venue will again be bathed in festive light, offering visitors a moment to feel the silence, peace, and depth of Advent.

NOVEMBER 30 – SUNDAY

Joint Candle Lighting

16:30–17:00 – Traditional procession

Departure from the Old Town Hall to the Reformed Great Church.

17:00–18:00 – “Light of the World” – Festive Candle Lighting

In front of the Great Church, Debrecen residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Advent together. After a greeting from Mayor László Papp, the city center will be illuminated, followed by festive thoughts shared by Archbishop Fülöp Kocsis of the Greek Catholic Church, Reformed Bishop Károly Fekete, and Catholic Bishop Ferenc Palánki.

Participants include: opera singers Klaudia Kuczmog and Norbert Antóni, students of Ady Endre High School, the Lautitia Choir Family, the Little Choir of Svetits Catholic Primary School, and the Lituus Brass Ensemble.

Advent Stage – Kossuth Square

18:30–19:10 – Miklós Bejan, Noémi Korponai-Kiss, and Dániel Szabó

Advent Fair

16:00–17:00 – Costumed dancers of LESZ DANCE Dance and Sports Association

Old Town Hall Courtyard – Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience

17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience

Kölcsey Center

18:00 – Folk Symphonic – 75 years of the Debrecen Folk Ensemble

The organizers reserve the right to change venues and programs.

– Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. –