The first Advent weekend is coming to Debrecen – programs

In Debrecen, the most intimate time of the year has arrived again: when the light slowly returns and fills the city squares with radiance. As Magda Szabó writes: “…each of us receives some of its light,” and during these days it is truly felt that the light of community, hope, and celebration connects everyone.
Kossuth Square, Dósa Nádor Square, and the Old Town Hall Courtyard will once again be dressed in festive splendor, where visitors can encounter little wonders: melodies, light shows, intimate moments, and uplifting communal experiences await anyone looking to pause amid the hectic holiday preparations.
NOVEMBER 28 – FRIDAY
Advent Stage – Kossuth Square
17:00–17:40 – Triolett Advent Program
18:00–18:40 – Concert by Kitti Péter and Marcell Horváth
Fairy Tale Town – Dósa Nádor Square
9:00–12:00 – Joint Christmas tree decoration for kindergarteners and nursery children
16:30–16:50 – Sonivius Vappae Band
Advent Fair
16:00–17:00 – Sonivius Vappae Band
Old Town Hall Courtyard – Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience
17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience
The venue will be transformed into an intimate, festive space where visitors can pause for a moment and experience the silence, peace, and depth of Advent.
NOVEMBER 29 – SATURDAY
Advent Stage – Kossuth Square
17:00–17:40 – Bokros Band
18:00–18:40 – Fruzsi Erdős
Fairy Tale Town – Dósa Nádor Square
17:00–17:40 – Lituus Brass Ensemble
Advent Fair
16:00–17:00 – Costumed dancers of LESZ DANCE Dance and Sports Association
Old Town Hall Courtyard – Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience
17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience
The venue will again be bathed in festive light, offering visitors a moment to feel the silence, peace, and depth of Advent.
NOVEMBER 30 – SUNDAY
Joint Candle Lighting
16:30–17:00 – Traditional procession
Departure from the Old Town Hall to the Reformed Great Church.
17:00–18:00 – “Light of the World” – Festive Candle Lighting
In front of the Great Church, Debrecen residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Advent together. After a greeting from Mayor László Papp, the city center will be illuminated, followed by festive thoughts shared by Archbishop Fülöp Kocsis of the Greek Catholic Church, Reformed Bishop Károly Fekete, and Catholic Bishop Ferenc Palánki.
Participants include: opera singers Klaudia Kuczmog and Norbert Antóni, students of Ady Endre High School, the Lautitia Choir Family, the Little Choir of Svetits Catholic Primary School, and the Lituus Brass Ensemble.
Advent Stage – Kossuth Square
18:30–19:10 – Miklós Bejan, Noémi Korponai-Kiss, and Dániel Szabó
Advent Fair
16:00–17:00 – Costumed dancers of LESZ DANCE Dance and Sports Association
Old Town Hall Courtyard – Advent Silence – Light and Music Experience
17:00–19:00 – Light and music experience
Kölcsey Center
18:00 – Folk Symphonic – 75 years of the Debrecen Folk Ensemble
