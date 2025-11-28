At the MCC lecture in Debrecen, food waste was the main focus

Recently in Debrecen, the issue of food waste took center stage at an MCC event, where several domestic and international experts shared their experiences.

Dorina Bohár, representing the “Maradék nélkül” (Without Waste) program; Najoua Belayane, former PR manager of Munch; Ottó Toldi, researcher at the MCC Climate Policy Institute; and Zsuzsa Szombathy from the Hajdú-Bihar County Food Rescue Association spoke at the event.

The speakers highlighted that an average Hungarian household wastes roughly 160,000 forints worth of food each year, with losses affecting the entire food supply chain. While intensive agricultural production promises higher yields, it also significantly increases environmental pressure and system vulnerability.

According to the experts, technological solutions and community programs can effectively foster more conscious habits among young people. Food rescue can become not only an economic but also a social experience: through school activities, creative competitions, and community initiatives, students learn to value food and reduce waste.