EcoPro completes construction of its Debrecen plant and begins full-scale expansion into the European market

EcoPro has officially completed the construction of its cathode material plant in Debrecen, Hungary, marking a major milestone in the company’s global expansion. As the first Korean battery-material producer to establish a manufacturing base in Europe, EcoPro aims to strengthen its presence in the region and meet rapidly growing demand driven by the electric vehicle (EV) transition.

The company announced on December 1 that it had held the plant’s opening ceremony on November 28. The event brought together key figures including EcoPro founder Lee Dong-chae; EcoPro CEO Song Ho-jun; EcoPro BM CEO Choi Moon-ho; executives from partner companies such as GEM Vice Chairman Wang Min and SK On President Lee Seok-hee; as well as major customers and high-level representatives of the Hungarian government. Attendees included Deputy Minister Levente Magyar of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; HIPA President István Joó; Debrecen Mayor László Papp; and Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa.

In his address, founder Lee Dong-chae emphasized the significance of the project: “Thanks to the Hungarian government’s comprehensive and fast one-stop support, our first European manufacturing base for cathode materials was completed within just three years of the 2023 groundbreaking.” He added that the new plant “opens a new era for EcoPro and Europe as we jointly shape the future during a period of rapid transformation in the European EV industry.”

The Debrecen facility covers approximately 440,000 square meters and houses three core EcoPro companies:

EcoPro BM , responsible for cathode material production

EcoPro Innovation , handling lithium processing

EcoPro AP, producing industrial oxygen and nitrogen

The plant’s annual cathode-material capacity is 54,000 tons, enough to supply 600,000 electric vehicles. It will also produce 8,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year and 16,000 cubic meters of oxygen per hour. EcoPro plans to double annual cathode-material output to 108,000 tons in future expansion phases.

From next year, the company will gradually begin mass production of high-nickel cathode materials such as NCA and NCM. The product range will later expand to include mid-nickel and LFP-based materials to meet diverse customer needs.

The new Debrecen plant is expected to attract significant interest from battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs, especially as the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) and the EU–UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) create new incentives for establishing European supply chains. As the first Korean cathode producer with a European production base, EcoPro is well-positioned to secure new customers.

Hungary has become a key hub for leading battery-cell manufacturers such as Samsung SDI, SK On, and CATL, as well as major automotive companies like BMW. EcoPro’s competitively priced cathode materials—enabled by cost-efficient Indonesian nickel sourcing and advanced automated production systems—are expected to enhance the price competitiveness of these manufacturers.

EcoPro also expressed its long-term commitment to localization in Hungary. The company plans to expand local hiring based on a “growing together with Debrecen” philosophy, while fostering cooperation with regional technical schools and vocational institutions. Industrial-academic training programs will support workforce development for the plant.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, EcoPro hosted a cultural exchange event and gala dinner in Budapest on November 27.