University of the Year 2026 – University of Debrecen Tops in Two Categories

The University of Debrecen (UD) has received prestigious recognition from the Ministry of Culture and Innovation this year in both the Sports University and Student Career-Building University categories. At the gala held Monday evening at the Royal Palace of Gödöllő, the institution’s strategic achievements were praised, and the awards were accepted by Chancellor Zoltán Bács, Vice-Rector Károly Pető, and Kevin Németh, President of the Student Union (DEHÖK).

Following last year’s victory in the Student-Friendly University category and a Chancellor’s special award, the University of Debrecen once again ranked among the top institutions this year. In the expanded competition covering ten categories, the university was a finalist in four, winning in two categories—sports and career development—as judged by the professional jury.

The victory in the Sports University category recognizes the University of Debrecen’s more than a century-long sports tradition, the DEAC with its 33 sections, and its unique dual-career program. Chancellor Zoltán Bács, accepting the award, emphasized that at UD, sport is not just a physical activity but a fundamental value.

“The University of Debrecen does nothing more than use sport and culture as forces to build community. Every day we strive to overcome ourselves, our limits, and sometimes even others. We know that competition cannot be done alone; it requires companions. We work so that Hungarian higher education can be both a leading and collaborative community, and together with everyone, we can advance Hungary forward,” the chancellor stated.

The university also triumphed in the Student Career-Building University category. This recognition reflects the deliberate ecosystem supporting students’ career paths through the Business Innovation Club, extensive industrial partnerships, and practice-oriented programs.

Upon accepting the second award, the chancellor again praised the strength of the university community, expressing gratitude to every athlete, coach, instructor, and staff member whose dedicated work contributed to the institution being one of the most successful players in Hungarian higher education in 2026.

At the gala, Minister Balázs Hankó, responsible for culture and innovation, highlighted that the renewal of Hungarian higher education is a shared success story, built on the three pillars of sovereignty, performance, and innovation, which have strengthened the institutional system.

“The Hungarian university world today is vibrant, fresh, and self-confident, extending across borders. It not only carries the nation’s cause but shapes its future. We have made the system so proud that eight out of ten students recommend their own university to friends. We offer every new graduate a stable job, competitive salary, and the security for starting a family. We have not merely arrived; we have started strong. We Hungarians belong in the global forefront, and thus the limit can only be the stars,” the minister said.

(unideb.hu)