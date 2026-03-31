Knife-wielding duo robs a boy in downtown Debrecen

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The two young men who stole 3,000 forints from a boy in Debrecen didn’t enjoy their loot for long.

According to police reports, the boy was approached by the pair in the early hours of March 25, 2026. They demanded money and threatened him with a knife they were carrying. Intimidated, the boy handed over 3,000 forints, after which the attackers fled. He immediately called the police, providing a description, and the command center dispatched several units to the area and surrounding streets.

Eighteen minutes later, a patrol recognized and stopped the suspects. A search of their clothing recovered the stolen 3,000 forints.

The investigators questioned the suspects as part of the investigation, took them into custody, and requested their detention, which was ordered by the court. They now face charges of robbery.

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