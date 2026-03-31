American Corner Debrecen hosts English Conversation Club

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American Corner Debrecen continues to bring the local community together through engaging and educational events. One of their most popular gatherings is the English Conversation Club, where participants can practice their English in a friendly and informal setting.

At the upcoming session on Tuesday, March 31, attendees will have the opportunity to watch and discuss a series of short, thought-provoking videos. These will typically include TED Talks and TED-Ed videos, covering a wide range of topics chosen based on the interests of the audience.

The session runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes, beginning at 5:00 PM. Whether you are looking to improve your English skills, meet new people, or simply enjoy stimulating discussions, the English Conversation Club at American Corner Debrecen is a welcoming space for all.

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