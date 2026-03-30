Debrecen Marathon kicks off successfully – Thousands join the city’s running festival

The inaugural Debrecen Marathon turned into a true running festival on Sunday, attracting approximately 2,600 participants across five distances. The race course highlighted some of the city’s iconic landmarks, including the Great Forest (Nagyerdő), the University Main Building, and the Great Reformed Church area. The event combined sport with festival vibes, featuring live music and dance performances at multiple points along the route.

The marathon, organized with a focus on sustainability, was supported by Hungary’s Ministry of Energy. Key organizers included the University of Debrecen, the Hungarian Sport and Lifestyle Development Cluster, and the Debrecen Sports Center, representing the city. Preparations for next year’s race are already underway.

The competition featured five distances and nine categories, including a 1.7 km charity and children’s run, a 5 km short distance, a quarter marathon, and half and full marathon options in individual, paired, and four-person relay formats.

Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, said, “We initially estimated between 2,000 and 4,000 participants, and nearly 3,000 runners joined, meeting our expectations. Considering that significant organization could only start at the end of February, the organizing committee – including the University, Debrecen Sports Center, and collaborating authorities – did a remarkable job. This first event lays a solid foundation for the future, with a goal of exceeding 5,000 participants next year. The Debrecen Marathon is more than a one-day sporting event; it is a vital community-building occasion that generates excitement for weeks before and after the race.”

The total budget for the marathon was 75 million HUF, with 32 million from registrations, 20 million from ministry support, and 23 million financed by the University of Debrecen. Hundreds of staff and student volunteers also assisted in running the event.

Csaba Gondola, Secretary of State for Circular Economy and Climate Policy at the Ministry of Energy, praised the marathon’s sustainability focus and personally completed the 10 km distance.

Elite and celebrity runners were among the participants. Tibor Dombi, former DVSC footballer, ran his 18th marathon in Debrecen, finishing the 50+ category in 3:26:34. László Lukács, frontman of Tankcsapda, ran the marathon as part of a four-person relay, describing the experience as “a true running adventure.”

The marathon was complemented by music and dance performances at seven locations, including Farkasházi Réka and Tintanyúl, DJ PéGé, FLEX HD SE, R&B Dance Team, Piruett Dance Studio, the DE Marching Band, and the DEAC Cheerleaders. Along the course, performers included DJ Németi, the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, the Kodály Philharmonic Brass Quintet, Meo Culpa, and Monster Pie Rock Party, while the Debrecen Perka Club provided mobile support along University Avenue.

The marathon also hosted a Sport and Sustainability Expo at the HALL, showcasing exhibitors from fitness centers, sports health institutions, energy agencies, innovative food clusters, and environmental organizations.

Overall winners included Ádám Molnár (Hangonyi Bódis Run SE) in the full marathon (2:49:21), Gergő Dobi (DSI) in the half marathon (1:07:50), Nándor Hegedűs (DSI) in the quarter marathon (36:28), and Baran Matús (AC Run is Fun Presov) in the 5 km race (18:22). Full results are available on the Debrecen Marathon website.

The organizers plan to announce the date for the second Debrecen Marathon soon.