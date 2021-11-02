The revolution of smart devices in the Faculty of Engineering

It held its 8th professional meeting entitled “Electrical Engineering and Mechatronics EEMC’21” on October 27-29. The Department of Mechatronics of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen (DE) with the motto “Revolution of Smart Devices Containing Mechanical Components” this year.

At the three-day meeting on the Ótemető Street campus, the most important international trends related to the field of science were presented in lectures, not only for the narrow professional group, as thanks to the online broadcast, everyone interested in the technical field could follow the events.

The central theme of the event was what new knowledge and skills future mechatronics engineers need to be able to meet the professional expectations of large companies operating in Debrecen, the country or even beyond our borders as employees.

Speakers from the Netherlands, Norway and Slovenia also attended the professional meeting.

At the conference, the participants of the program discussed the current issues of industry-oriented mechatronics training and the latest results in the field in a special section.

hirek.unideb.hu