The board of trustees discussed public education issues at the University of Debrecen

University
The board of trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen also discussed the talent management activities of the institution and the development of agricultural and health vocational training with the heads of the public education institutions of the University of Debrecen in Friday’s online meeting.

In view of the epidemic situation, the consultation was held in a hybrid form: the board of trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen from the Rectors’ Council Hall, while the leaders of vocational and public education institutions joined the online discussion from their own offices.

 

