Accident on Highway 4 near Hajdúszoboszló

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Two cars collided on Main Road 4 near Hajdúszoboszló on Thursday morning, causing traffic disruption in the area.

According to the Hungarian disaster management authority, the rear-end collision happened at the 207-kilometer marker, where a hybrid passenger car crashed into the back of another vehicle that was towing a trailer. Only the drivers were traveling in the two vehicles at the time of the accident.

Firefighters from Debrecen disconnected the cars’ electrical systems as part of the emergency response. Authorities have not yet reported any serious injuries.

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