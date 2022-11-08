Record: this year, the Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park had so many visitors

For the first time, the only classic amusement park in our country bid farewell to its season from spring break to the end of October with a three-day Halloween program series, during which, together with the zoo, it welcomed a record number of more than 166,000 visitors over the past two decades, who used the gaming machines for a total of about 140,000 minutes, Dr. . Managing Director Sándor Gergely Nagy.

The landscaping of the environment and the revitalization of the gaming machines continued this year, so the Dzungelforgó, which is friendly to the little ones, was waiting for its passengers with a new look from the season opener in April, and the locomotive of the Little Railway underwent the largest transformation in its more than six-decade history – a complete mechanical and image renewal. As a novelty, ten remote-controlled electric children’s vehicles were also available for families wishing to relax, giving even the smallest children the experience of driving an electric car.

The 153-day opening period was enriched by a number of programs, among which, in addition to the traditional events, the St. John’s Eve Armband Evening and the amusement park historical walk held on the occasion of the Cultural Heritage Days returned. In August, true to its tradition, the Park hosted the largest accompanying event of the flower carnival, the five-day Galiba Children’s Festival.

The institution is already preparing for next year’s season, in which it will await the general public with new attractions and – considering the Wristband Weekends, which have been organized more times than ever this year – continuously available unlimited experiences.

debreceninap.hu