An angry man damaged a BMW in Debrecen – his sentence was reduced because he is not doing well financially

On November 3, 2022, the Debrecen Court announced a final verdict in a public meeting in the case of the 29-year-old defendant who jumped on the car of an acquaintance and then hit it with a wooden stake in Debrecen.

The court of the second instance upheld the judgment of the District Court of Debrecen on April 7, 2022, in criminal proceedings initiated for the offense of disorderly conduct and vandalism, only changing the amount of the fine.

The court sentenced the defendant with multiple convictions to 90 days in prison and 312 hours of community service and reduced the HUF 180,000 fine to HUF 150,000.

According to the facts legally established by the court, on March 30, 2021, at around 18:12

he appeared at his acquaintance’s apartment in Debrecen with a 148-centimeter-long wooden stake in his hand. The victim did not allow the accused to enter the apartment, so the man became angry and threatened to smash the victim’s BMW car parked nearby. The acquaintance did not let the defendant in even under the influence of the threat but informed the police.

The defendant then went down to the inner parking lot of the apartment building, where he damaged the BMW parked there by jumping on the roof of the engine compartment, the top of the passenger compartment, and the trunk, and then hit the car several times with the wooden pole.

The 29-year-old man’s defiantly anti-community and violent behavior was capable of causing offense and alarm in those who noticed it, and the crime caused HUF 415,000 in vandalism damage, which was not recovered.

