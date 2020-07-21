Sixteen people arrested by the police

Events of 20 July in numbers:

The police caught sixteen people and took another twelve to various police stations on 20 July 2020.

Eleven perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and five people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Eight people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in twelve cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which all resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu