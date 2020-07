The Hungarian Meteorology Service has issued first and second level weather warnings for Tuesday afternoon because of thunderstorms, hail and stormy wind.

Second level weather warnings were issued for Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Nógrád, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Vas counties.

The highest temperatures will be around 27-33 Celsius degrees and the lowest will be between 18 and 23 Celsius degrees.

Source: debreceninap.hu