The eyeballs of a coronavirus patient had to be operated on in Hungary

A tragic incident occurred in a hospital in Budapest: a coronavirus patient lost eyesight, presumably due to the negligence of nurses.

Blikk knows the man was recently put on a ventilator because of a viral infection, but the nurses made a serious mistake. For a long time, they forgot to cover his eyes, which is what needs to be done at such times.

The patient had an inflammation of his retina and cornea, and he was in such a serious condition that he eventually had to have surgery for his eyeballs.

“My relative was taken to the hospital a few weeks ago with bilateral pneumonia. He was soon admitted to the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator. ”

– relative requesting anonymity told the paper.

According to the relative, the man was kept with his eyes open for days on the ventilator and later made up for the omission in vain, the process was irreversible. Although he underwent surgery, the doctors still could not save his eyes.

debreceninap.hu