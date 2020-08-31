Orbán Reviews Border Protection Measures with Operative Board

The border control action group within the national board coordinating efforts against the coronavirus pandemic reviewed technical details of newly introduced “strict border protection measures”, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Orbán warned that reining in the second wave of the epidemic called for “serious measures” in Hungary, adding that “if we cooperate as we did during the first wave, we will be able to stop the second,” which is “knocking on the door”. The prime minister said that the measures were primarily aimed at preventing the virus from being imported from other countries, and added that “we are still in time”.

MTI