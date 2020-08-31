Müller: Low Covid-19 Death Rate Despite More Infections Due To Younger People Falling Ill

The low death rate despite an increase in the number of novel coronavirus infections over the past week was due to predominantly younger people catching the virus, the chief medical officer told MTI.

Cecília Müller said a second wave of the epidemic was under way with cases rising all over the world. Hungary’s latest figures showed 292 new infections and this resulted mostly from imported cases and community infections, she said. Müller added that wearing masks remained compulsory in shops and on public transport but it was recommended in all locations where people cannot keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres.

MTI