Registered infections up by 292

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 292 to 5,961 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.



The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 614, and 3,759 people have made a recovery. There are 1,588 active infections and 90 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, 7 on ventilators. Fully 8,633 people are in official quarantine and 424,270 tests have been carried out.

The site warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. The government has decided to close borders to foreigners starting on September 1, re-introducing border protection measures in force during the first wave of the epidemic. Under the decision Hungarians returning from abroad will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, or until they produce two negative tests taken two days apart, said the site.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,603), followed by Pest County (854) and the counties of Fejér (429), Komárom-Esztergom (328) and Zala (283). Békés County has the fewest infections (22).

MTI