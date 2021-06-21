Thunderstorms within hours: hail, stormy wind and showers

The inflow of wet air into Hungary will soon begin.

In the afternoon, some stronger thunderstorms may drift northwest, mainly windstorms (> 90km / h), and they may even be accompanied by hail and thunderstorms. After that, there will be a wide range of showers and thunderstorms in Győr-Budapest, and then even more so in the evening, in Budapest-Békéscsaba.

Unfortunately, only a relatively small area can be affected by significant rainfall, which is sad news for agriculture given the drought.

metkep.hu