School Oversight Body: Teachers, Aids Automatically Eligible for HUF 500,000 Bonus

The Klebelsberg centre (KLIK) operating Hungarian public schools on Saturday decried media reports claiming that teachers will have to apply for a bonus supporting teachers who gave extra lessons to children from poor families.

Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler said on Wednesday that teachers in small localities who supported disadvantaged students with extra classes after school restrictions had been lifted when the first wave of the epidemic subsided will receive a one-off 500,000 forint (EUR 1,400) bonus.

In a statement to MTI on Saturday, KLIK said the teachers’ union PSZ had falsely claimed that the bonus was tied to a tender and teachers had to apply for it.

Teachers, special needs teachers and employees “directly helping education” who tutored disadvantaged children are automatically eligible for the bonus if they work in the institutions tapped for the project, the statement said.

The project will support some 10,500 professionals working in 400 disadvantaged localities nationwide.

MTI