Wildfire rages in southern Spain forcing over 3,000 people to evacuate

A massive wildfire is raging in Spain’s southern Andalusia region, which has forced more than 3,100 people to evacuate their homes, authorities said on Sunday.

Firefighters and emergency workers are battling the blaze, which broke our on Thursday in the mountains near the town of Almonaster la Real, 120 kilometres northwest of the city of Seville.

It has already scorched 100 square kilometres.

Sixteen helicopters and eight planes are helping more than 500 workers tackle the fire.

“It is very difficult to say when the wildfire will be under control,” said Juan Sanchez of the Andalusia Forest Fire Department, as weather conditions are playing a key role.

Authorities expect the fire will be fuelled by strong winds later on Sunday.

Crews were also struggling to reach all affected areas because of the rugged terrain, officials said.

A further 70 people were evacuated Saturday because of a wildfire in Mula, a small town in Spain’s southeastern region of Murcia.

Firefighters are also trying to extinguish two wildfires in the western region of Extremadura.

euronews.com

pixabay