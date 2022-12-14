Euro area pension fund statistics: third quarter of 2022.

Total assetsof euro area pension funds decreased to €2,968 billion in the third quarter of 2022, from €3,036 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Investment fund shares accounted for 44.8% of the pension funds sector’s total assets in the third quarter of 2022. The second largest category of holdings was debt securities (25.8%), followed by equity (9.0%) (see respective transactions in Chart 1).

Holdings of investment fund sharesdecreased to €1,329 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 from €1,389 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of investment fund shares amounted to €44 billion in the third quarter of 2022, while price and other changes amounted to -€16 billion. Looking at the main type of investment fund shares, equity fund shares totalled €386 billion, with net sales of €18 billion.

Turning to pension funds’ holdings of debt securities, these decreased to €765 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022 from €773 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net purchases of debt securities amounted to €21 billion in the third quarter of 2022, while price and other changes amounted to -€30 billion. Looking at equityon the assets side, euro area pension funds’ holdings decreased to €268 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, from €286 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Net sales of equity stood at €11 billion in the third quarter of 2022, while price and other changes stood at -€8 billion.



Data for main assets of euro area pension funds

In terms of the main liabilities, total pension entitlementsof pension funds amounted to €2,290 billion in the third quarter of 2022, down from €2,388 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Defined benefit pension schemes amounted to €1,786 billion, accounting for 78.0% of total pension entitlements. Defined contribution pension schemes totalled €503 billion, accounting for 22.0% of total pension entitlements in the third quarter of 2022. Net purchases of defined benefit schemes amounted to €2 billion in the third quarter of 2022, while those of defined contribution schemes came to €3 billion. Price and other changes of total pension entitlements amounted to -€104 billion.