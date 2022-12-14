One hundred and fifty participants joined the 7th Ugly Christmas Sweater Run in Debrecen

Despite rain falling on Debrecen over the weekend, the charity run dreamed up by Bakancslista Hungary was held in the city center. The run, supported by Metál-Sheet Kft., was free to participate in, but athletes had to meet two conditions: wearing ugly sweaters and making a gift that a child would be happy with during this Christmas. The Family and Child Welfare Center of the DMJV distributes donations for families with children living in rough conditions in the catchment area of Debrecen.

Some completed the 5.2-kilometer distance with a puppy, some with a stroller, and employees of local cultural institutions and companies, as well as many of the excellences of the local sports life, lined up behind the starting line.

 

