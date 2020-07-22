A New Era Starts in the History of Loki

Mayor László Papp announced: the Municipality of Debrecen is to take over the ownership of DVSC Futball Szervező Zrt. (DVSC Football Organiser Private Limited Company), except for two percent of the shares.

Since 27th June, not only the local but also the national sports public has been stirred by the news that after 27 years, DVSC – the seven-time champion team, once qualified for the group stage of the Champions League – dropped out of the first class of national football. Mayor László Papp declared at the press conference held in the Great Forest Stadium on 1 July 2020: “the Municipality of Debrecen is aware of its responsibility and the duties arising from it, and is ready to solve them. As the stakes are not less than saving football in Debrecen.” – The city must help football to get back on its feet again. Football is not a single player game – emphasised the mayor. László Papp announced: the city and the majority owner will part ways. The Municipality of Debrecen will conclude a settlement with the present majority owner of DVSC Zrt., will purchase the majority owner’s shares and will fully take over the ownership of DVSC Futball Szervező Zrt. (DVSC Football Organiser Private Limited Company), with the exception of two percent of its shares.

debrecen.hu

pixabay