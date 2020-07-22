Mosquito Control in Debrecen

As in previous years, the Municipality of Debrecen carried out mosquito control operations in joint effort with the Disaster Management Directorate of Hajdú-Bihar County.

On the basis of the valid business contract, the municipality has ordered mosquito control with ground-based cold fogging technology for the administrative territory of Debrecen. The work has started on 2 July 2020, first in the districts of the Great Forest, the inner city and the eastern neighbourhoods of the city, gradually moving towards the western areas. The vehicles of mosquito control were rolling on the streets between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. at night for a week until 10 July, depending on weather conditions.

