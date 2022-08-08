Tom Holland is also in Budapest

Bácsi Éva

We can run into several world stars in the Hungarian capital these days, including actor Tom Holland.

The filming of the second part of Dune is already in full swing, and several world stars have visited Hungary for the purpose of it in recent weeks. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Stellan Skarsgård are also in Budapest, reports 24.hu.

Now, however, it seems that Tom Holland, the star of the Spider-Man films, has also arrived, as he was seen walking by the side of his partner, Zendaya. A recording of this was also posted on Twitter:

 

