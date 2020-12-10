László Papp received the Elderly-Friendly Local Government Award, this will be the fate of the money

12 municipalities received the Elderly-Friendly Local Government Award, 2 run independently and 10 are related to Fidesz.

According to the decision-makers, Debrecen and Hajdúsámson from Hajdú-Bihar county deserved the prize of one and a half million forints.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, said:

“The present is based on the work of our grandparents. The hard work of generations makes our city special and successful. I’m grateful to the older citizens of our city for all the work that provides us with a solid foundation today. The city of Debrecen won the Elderly-Friendly Local Government Award this year. As a caring city, Debrecen tries to help those at risk and to support those in need even during the epidemic situation. ”

The local government, together with the Debrecen Charitable Board, helps all elderly people in need. The tender of the municipality of Debrecen presented the situation of the elderly population of Debrecen and the local tasks considered the most important by the municipality in order to live a dignified old age. The local government has implemented additional tasks that are not required by law:

operation of a voluntary assistance program

operation of the Debrecen Elderly Council

providing free use of the spa for residents of Debrecen over the age of 65

support for residents aged 101 and over

discounted venue for events for the elderly

involving contemporary volunteers in programs to improve the quality of life of the elderly

the Elderly Info communication Model Program

programs for dementia seniors and their relatives

the aging strategy of the city for 2020-2021

the employment of an elderly officer at the municipality

The municipality intends to use the proceeds of the award to create a park of the City Social Service’s nursing home on Pallagi Road with the help of volunteers, which can contribute to improving the quality of life of people with dementia.

debreceninap.hu