The head of the Debrecen Education Center has resigned

Bácsi Éva

On September 29, Katalin Pappné Gyulai will resign from the position of director of the Debrecen Training Center and retire – the municipality’s news portal reported.

Katalin Pappné Gyulai, who has been leading the school district center since 2012, justified her decision by saying that she and her husband, who is also retiring in December, want to spend more time together. Her successor will be decided later.

The outgoing manager announced the unexpected news at the opening of the academic year of the Debrecen Tankerületi Központ. She promised that she would also help the school district in the future.

 

Photo: Facebook/László Papp

