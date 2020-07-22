Foundation Stone of Sensirion Plant in Debrecen Laid Down

The Swiss company specialised in sensor production will first create fifty new jobs in Debrecen, then two hundred.

It was announced in Budapest on 29 June 2020 that Sensirion would build its new, Central and Eastern European plant in Debrecen Regional and Innovation Science Technology Park, and the foundation stone of the plant was laid down already on 30 June. The company headquartered in Switzerland specialises in producing sensors. Their plant will be constructed in Határ-Street Industrial Park in a year, and will start its operation in 2022. By then, they will have created fifty new jobs, but further staff increases are planned. By 2025, the number of its employees may increase by four times.

debrecen.hu

pixabay