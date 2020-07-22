DAEFI Established One Year Ago is to Perform School Health Developments

DAEFI (Debrecen Institute of Basic Healthcare and Health Development) is going to renovate several consulting rooms in schools. One such room as well as a new vision testing apparatus was presented by Diána Széles, Vice Mayor of Debrecen, Ervin Berényi, President of the Clinical Centre of the University of Debrecen, and Csaba Papp, Director of the Debrecen Institute of Basic Healthcare and Health Development (Daefi) in Szoboszlói Road Primary School on 30 June 2020.

It was over the course of the last year that the Debrecen Institute of Basic Healthcare and Health Development ordered the furnishings of school and kindergarten healthcare that will completely replace the furniture in 13 consulting rooms and will partially do so in another 13. The furnishings were delivered at the end of January this year. Their value is 2.5 million HUF. The purchase was chiefly financed by the institute, with some municipal contribution. Although, the work related to the replacement of the furniture had started earlier, the process was forced to stop due to the epidemic. However, the replacement continued when schools reopened over the course of June.

