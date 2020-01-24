IWF head suspended on graft charges

The executive board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has suspended IWF head Tamás Aján for 90 days, pending an investigation into charges of corruption levelled against him in a recent documentary aired on the German ARD channel, the insidethegames.biz website said.
The website noted that Aján is concluding his fifth term as IWF head in May and is not running for reelection.
Aján and MACS have both rejected the charges. In response to the report, Aján said he had “no doubt” the probe would clear his and the association’s name, adding that he had requested the suspension himself to help the setting up of an independent commission.
MTI