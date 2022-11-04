A lamb was born in the zoo in Debrecen

Among the domestic zoos, only the Debrecen Zoo can see the Wallisian black-nosed sheep, which multiply regularly every year.

Here is the new good news: on October 22, their female gave birth to a healthy offspring again after about 150 days of pregnancy. The little ram lamb with an impeccable appetite and vitality spends its time cheerfully and playfully under the care of its parents in the family run, where it can be seen since birth, and during the busy long weekend at the end of the season, it brought smiles to many faces with its black mask, perfect for Halloween. The institution wants to involve the general public in choosing its name, so it is waiting for suggestions on its social media page until November 10.

The Black Nose is a particularly hardy, robust mountain sheep breed from the canton of Valais in the southwestern part of Switzerland. In addition to its place of origin, it got its eloquent name from its clownish external features, the mask-like black spots on its face. Another characteristic is that the horns of both males and females are characteristically twisted. It is a balanced, calm temperament and particularly affectionate breed, so visitors to the Park can get to know it up close.

debreceninap.hu