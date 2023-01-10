Hungarian Company Develops Air Cleansing Device Aimed at Preventing Spread of Coronavirus

A Hungarian firm has unveiled a device which it says can prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the air through disinfection and humidifying.

The compact device developed by CYX Kft with EU support between September 2021 and December 2022 filters out and destroys viruses and other pathogens such as bacteria, fungi spores before they can be spread between people. Scaling up for mass production of the device, which can also reduce PM2.5 small airborne dust particles, is under way and it is expected to enter the market in the second quarter of 2023, the company said on Monday. The European Union has provided 697 million forints (EUR 1.7m) of support as part of the Economic Development and Innovation Operational Program for the 995 million forint project.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay