LMP: Government Should Raise Teachers’ Wages Instead of State’s Vodafone Stake Purchase

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on LMP: Government Should Raise Teachers’ Wages Instead of State’s Vodafone Stake Purchase

The opposition LMP party has criticised the state’s purchase of a 49% stake in Vodafone Europe’s Hungarian unit, saying the government should instead be spending taxpayers’ money on increasing the wages of teachers.

 

Antal Csárdi, the party’s deputy group leader, told a press conference that giving teachers a 25% wage increase would cost 170 billion forints, around half the amount of the state’s 49% stake in Vodafone. Csárdi also raised the possibility that 4iG may eventually take over the state’s stake at a discount, adding that it was doubtful that the state would secure a return on its investment.

 

 

