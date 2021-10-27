Monetary developments in the euro area: September 2021

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 decreased to 7.4% in September 2021 from 7.9% in August, averaging 7.6% in the three months up to September. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, stood at 11.0% in September, unchanged from the previous month. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) was -2.5% in September, compared with -1.5% in August. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) decreased to 5.7% in September from 10.0% in August.

Data for monetary aggregates

Looking at the components’ contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 7.7 percentage points (down from 7.8 percentage points in August), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed -0.6 percentage point (down from -0.4 percentage point) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 0.3 percentage point (down from 0.5 percentage point).

From the perspective of the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households decreased to 6.9% in September from 7.3% in August, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations increased to 7.1% in September from 6.9% in August. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-monetary financial corporations (excluding insurance corporations and pension funds) decreased to 14.9% in September from 16.4% in August.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

As a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), the annual growth rate of M3 in September 2021 can be broken down as follows: credit to general government contributed 4.5 percentage points (down from 4.9 percentage points in August), credit to the private sector contributed 3.4 percentage points (up from 3.2 percentage points), longer-term financial liabilities contributed 0.4 percentage point (as in the previous month), net external assets contributed -1.2 percentage points (down from -0.5 percentage point), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed 0.3 percentage point (up from -0.1 percentage point).

Data for contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3

Credit to euro area residents

As regards the dynamics of credit, the annual growth rate of total credit to euro area residents stood at 5.6% in September 2021, compared with 5.7% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to general government decreased to 11.0% in September from 12.1% in August, while the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector increased to 3.4% in September from 3.2% in August.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan sales, securitisation and notional cash pooling) increased to 3.2% in September from 3.0% in August. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 4.1% in September, compared with 4.2% in August, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increased to 2.1% in September from 1.5% in August.



Data for adjusted loans to the private sector