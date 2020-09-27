Socialist MEP Demands Government Guarantee for Free Vaccine

An MEP of the opposition Socialists has called on the Hungarian government to guarantee that the coronavirus vaccine, once available, will be accessible for Hungarians free of charge.

The Socialist Party demands free access to the vaccine ensured to every Hungarian citizen in need, István Ujhelyi told an online press conference. He further demanded from the government to roll out a road map of how it plans to provide the vaccine to the public. The Hungarian government must in addition play a more active role in a European-level coronavirus protection cooperation that includes the purchase of the 400 million doses of potential vaccines contracted by the European Commission, Ujhelyi said.

