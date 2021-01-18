LMP: PM Should ‘Let Medicines Authority Do Their Work’

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on LMP: PM Should ‘Let Medicines Authority Do Their Work’

Opposition LMP is calling on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to “let the medicines authority do their work”, the party’s co-leader said at an online press conference on Sunday.

Máté Kanász-Nagy said the prime minister had made several statements recently that “put serious pressure” on national medicines authorities to approve Covid-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China.

“LMP does not believe that kind of goading is appropriate; no form of political influence can be tolerated with regard to the approval of vaccines,” he said. He reaffirmed that LMP backs inoculation against the coronavirus, but with the “appropriate vaccines and public confidence”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

LMP: PM Should ‘Let Medicines Authority Do Their Work’

Tóháti Zsuzsa

DK Launches Petition Against Chinese Vaccine

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Vaccination Continues at Nursing Homes

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *