LMP: PM Should ‘Let Medicines Authority Do Their Work’

Opposition LMP is calling on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to “let the medicines authority do their work”, the party’s co-leader said at an online press conference on Sunday.

Máté Kanász-Nagy said the prime minister had made several statements recently that “put serious pressure” on national medicines authorities to approve Covid-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China.

“LMP does not believe that kind of goading is appropriate; no form of political influence can be tolerated with regard to the approval of vaccines,” he said. He reaffirmed that LMP backs inoculation against the coronavirus, but with the “appropriate vaccines and public confidence”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay