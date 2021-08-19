Hungary Registers Three Covid Fatalities, 109 New Infections

Three Covid patients died over the past 24 hours, while 109 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 5,687,634 people have received a first jab, while 5,501,199 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 11,722, while hospitals are treating 75 Covid patients, 11 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 864 people in official quarantine, while 6,457,558 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 810,658 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,045. Fully 768,891 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay