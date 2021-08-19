“Government Programme Aids 1,464 Ethnic Hungarian Organizations”

The Hungarian government’s National Restart programme has provided grants totalling 1.5 billion forints (EUR 4.3m) to 1,464 ethnic Hungarian organisations to help with operational costs, purchases and development projects, State Secretary Árpád János Potápi told a press conference on Wednesday.

Potápi said the winning bids had been selected out of 3,223 applicants, adding that the grants ranged between 300,000 and 5 million forints. He also said that 795 of the winners were from Romania, 173 from Slovakia, 118 from Ukraine, 36 from Slovenia, 35 from Croatia, 98 from Serbia, and 209 from the Hungarian diaspora. The assisted projects are aimed at developments in the areas of education, religion, sports and other community activities, the official said. The Hungarian government is committed to providing assistance to ethnic kin in preserving their Hungarian identity, and the ethnic Hungarian community “can rely on the Hungarian government when it comes to restarting after the coronavirus epidemic”, Potápi said.

