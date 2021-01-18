Párbeszéd: Chinese Vaccine is ‘Gamble’ Without ‘Thorough Approval’

Opposition Párbeszéd believes using a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for mass inoculation in Hungary is “a gamble” without subjecting it to a “thorough approval process”, the party’s European Union expert, Benedek Jávor, said at an online press conference on Sunday.

Jávor acknowledged that Hungary has the opportunity to issue emergency approval for the Chinese vaccine, but said that shouldn’t happen until all uncertainty is cleared up. He said the Chinese vaccine uses “extremely old technology” and contains killed pathogens that come with “serious health risk”.

