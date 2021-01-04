Orbán Visits Stabbed Police Officer in Hospital

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday visited a hospitalised police officer who was knifed last week in a suburb of Budapest, the prime minister’s media chief told MTI. Orbán also visited the coronavirus vaccination point at the same hospital, the Honvéd. The prime minister thanked the policeman who is recovering after a spell in intensive care in a critical condition, and wished him well. Orbán, accompanied by the interior minister, also visited the coronavirus vaccination point at the hospital. They thanked health-care staff for their dedicated work. The prime minister said the vaccine would “bring our lives back to normal” in 2021.

