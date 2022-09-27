More Than 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Sunday

Fully 6,201 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Sunday, while another 5,569 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 205 people, ORFK told MTI on Monday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. A total of 75 people, 24 of them children, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

hunagrymatters.hu