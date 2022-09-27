More Than 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Sunday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on More Than 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Sunday

Fully 6,201 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Sunday, while another 5,569 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 205 people, ORFK told MTI on Monday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. A total of 75 people, 24 of them children, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hunagrymatters.hu

Related Posts

Szijjártó Holds Talks With Rosatom CEO in Vienna

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Orbán Welcomes Win of Right-Wing Coalition in Italy

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Monetary developments in the euro area: August 2022

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *